R-Truth is Happy After WWE Exit, Claims Hall of Famer

R-Truth has been released from WWE, in a major shock to fans given Truth’s longevity and popularity within the promotion. Speaking on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long said that Truth is happy despite losing jis job.

“I talked to Truth, and he’s happy with it. I saw his statement that he made after the release. So you know, it’s like this with me. If Truth is happy, I love it.“

Long believes that this change “may be the best thing to ever happen” to R-Truth, as it’ll provide him opportunities outside of WWE. Joking that Truth needs to discuss his future with Lil’ Jimmy, Long is excited to see what’s to come.

While Truth is allegedly happy, wrestling fans are anything but. Fans remain outraged over WWE’s decision, resulting in loud ‘We Want Truth’ chants during Raw. After the show, CM Punk addressed the backlash, poking fun at fans who chanted for him during his break from WWE.

Questions remain about Truth’s future post-WWE but it appears he is remaining positive despite this setback. Stay tuned for the latest on Truth and his next steps in the ring.