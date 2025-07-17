Ron Killings Says John Cena Isn’t Over, Wants To Turn Him Face

Ron Killings’ feud with John Cena is far from over, despite the Undisputed WWE Champion’s career in the ring nearing its end. Speaking to the Toronto Sun, Killings reflected on working with Cena this year, and hasn’t given up on the ‘Unseen Seventeen.’

“Oh, it ain’t over. He got to turn back who he was. He hurt people’s hearts. That’s right. You just asked me the good stuff about him. He betrayed people, dog. He betrayed you, me, us, them, everybody, man. “So he’s taking me on that roller coaster just like he’s taking everybody else. I need John back. Not for me, but for my sanity. For the sanity of R-Truth. So it ain’t over yet with him.”

Killings played a key role in Cena retaining at WWE Backlash: St. Louis, only to eat an AAA from Cena for his troubles. Killings faced John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event in May, followed by a match on SmackDown last month.

Right now, Cena is preparing for Cody Rhodes, who earned a title match at SummerSlam by winning the King of the Ring tournament. Though a WrestleMania rematch is looming for Cena, Killings is keeping a close eye on the WWE GOAT as his career continues to wind down.