Backstage News On R-Truth’s Surprise Money In the Bank Return

R-Truth is back, with some changes.

The beloved wrestling veteran made his surprise return to WWE at tonight’s Money In The Bank PPV. This came after he announced his departure from the company earlier this month and the fans, unhappy with the decision, started a campaign to bring him back.

The former NWA World Champion came out during the main event tag team match between the teams of John Cena & Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso. He ended up costing the 17-time world champion the match to end the night.

PWinsider provided some backstage updates on R-Truth’s surprise return to the company. The site suggests that the return was not the original plan when the news of his release first came about.

Truth had already been in discussion for independent bookings and non-WWE appearances, and per the report, the decision to bring him back was only made within the last 72 hours.

An interesting change about the 53-year-old’s return is that while the commentary mentioned him as Truth during the PPV, the WWE star is officially going by his real name, Ron Killings, instead.

The company wasted no time putting Truth’s merch back on their official website after the PPV, and the tweet promoting the merchandise also refers to him as Ron Killings instead of his WWE ring name.

It’s unknown what kind of deal Killings has signed with the promotion or how long he’ll be sticking around. After tonight’s development, we can expect to get atleast one more confrontation between him and John Cena in coming weeks.