R-Truth Reveals Scrapped Pitch For John Cena Feud

WWE superstar R-Truth has revealed a scrapped creative pitch that would have seen John Cena play a pivotal role in his recent character change. The veteran star wanted the 17-time world champion to be the one to cut off his iconic dreadlocks.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, R-Truth explained that he had pitched for John Cena to be the one to cut his hair on television, an idea that ultimately did not happen. “(I was) actually trying to get (John) Cena to cut my hair. For real,” he said. The haircut was part of a repackaging for Truth after he was briefly let go by WWE in June, only to be brought back less than a week later after a massive fan and peer outcry.

Truth also shared a humorous anecdote about a joke from Triple H that spurred him on. He recounted Triple H joking about his and Cena’s hairlines, saying, “Oh, we can [tell you apart]. One’s going bald on the top and one’s going bald on the front.” Truth said the joke was so funny that it sealed his decision to go through with the haircut. “It felt good cutting it, dog. I got the reaction I want. I got that emotion from people that I want,” he said.

While the pitch for Cena to be involved in the haircut was scrapped, the two were briefly involved in a program upon Truth’s return, with Cena criticizing fans for wanting Truth back. R-Truth is now in a feud with Aleister Black on Friday Night SmackDown, while John Cena is scheduled to defend his WWE Title against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight at SummerSlam this Sunday.