R-Truth Says Fan Backlash To His Release Showed ‘Good In Humanity’

WWE superstar R-Truth has opened up about his brief departure from the company last month, reflecting on the massive outpouring of support from fans and peers that led to WWE reversing its decision and re-signing him.

In early June, it was announced that WWE had chosen not to renew R-Truth’s contract, which sparked a significant backlash on social media. Speaking on the Toronto Sun’s No Holds Barred podcast, Truth said the experience of seeing everyone come together was what he would remember most.

“The outreach,” Truth responded. “The love. I think it was meant for me and it was meant for everybody, man. Through all social media, [there were] over 100 million reactions of emotions and of unifying on one thing. So if anything, it showed that we all can come together on something… So that was showing the good in humanity, man. That was great.”

Less than a week after the initial news, WWE reached a new deal with the 53-year-old veteran. Since his return to television, R-Truth has been presented with a repackaged persona that shows more of his real self. He is currently in a feud with Aleister Black, whom he defeated on last week’s episode of SmackDown.

R-Truth’s victory over Aleister Black on last week’s SmackDown was a notable one, though not for its length. As was previously reported, the match was significantly shortened due to a preceding segment running long, a decision one WWE source called a “necessary evil.” Despite the time constraints, the win keeps the momentum with the veteran as his popular resurgence continues on the blue brand.