Ron Killings Claims He ‘Saved’ Cody Rhodes, Owed A Favor

Ron Killings has dropped cryptic hints about a mysterious favor he did for Cody Rhodes—one he claims changed everything between them. During his recent interview, with the Wrestling Classic, R-Truth repeatedly alluded to helping Rhodes in an undisclosed behind-the-scenes situation that could have major repercussions

“You just say uh, ‘Truth says you owe him one’… Yes. I know. I know. I know. But just say and he’ll know exactly what you’re talking about.”

When pressed about the nature of their relationship change, R-Truth offered tantalizing hints without revealing specifics. When the interviewer speculated that “You must have like saved his life or something behind the scene,” Killings simply responded, “Boom.”

Killings confirmed their previous competitive relationship has ended, declaring himself to be Rhodes’ personal Superman. Whatever conflict that may have existed between the two is over, such is the favor that Rhodes apparently owes Killings.

“Suntan Superman to the rescue… This So this this this game Cody that I Well, this game of Tom and Jerry’s over. That’s it.” He even suggested they should be teaming together, referencing their potential tag team name “The American Truth.”

The revelation adds another layer to Killings’ complex character development that has been changing ever since his Money in the Bank return. While the specific details remain mysterious, Killings hints suggest a significant moment that showcases the real-life camaraderie between performers that often transcends their on-screen storylines.