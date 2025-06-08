R-Truth’s Son Disputes Triple H Claim About His Money In The Bank Return

R-Truth’s son has reacted to his father’s Money In The Bank return.

Triple H was asked about WWE backtracking on their decision to release the wrestling veteran during the Money In The Bank post-show. The WWE Chief Content Officer tried to suggest that they had planned the whole thing out, saying that it was all ‘part of the show.’

Christopher Killings, the son of the WWE superstar, reacted to the PPV on his Instagram. He confirmed that his father has signed a new deal with the company, dubbing it as Truth’s ‘last run.’ In a now-deleted story, Christopher also called out Triple H for suggesting that the whole thing was a work:

R Truth's son out here dissing Triple H for saying his release was 'all part of the show'



[second story been deleted]#RTruth #MoneyInTheBank #TripleH pic.twitter.com/3SjQSai3pY — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) June 8, 2025

R Truth attacked John Cena during the main event tag team match. Cena, who teamed with Logan Paul, was facing the duo of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the bout.

The American Nightmare was able to pin the 17-time world champion after this surprise development, potentially earning him a future title shot against Cena.

Rhodes was even asked about the same during his MITB post-show appearance, but he shied away from the answer, saying that it was a victory of their team.

Latest backstage reports also suggest that R-Truth’s WWE return was only put together in the last few days after seeing the fan backlash. You can check out more about it here.