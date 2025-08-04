R-Truth Reveals How Triple H Reacted To Him Cutting His Hair

R-Truth has revealed some behind-the-scene details of his WWE return promo.

The Attitude Era star made his WWE return at the Money In The Bank PPV in June, only days after being released by the company. He did a promo on the following Raw, cutting his hair in front of the fans and adapting a more serious persona.

The former NWA World Champion talked about this promo during a recent interview with Ringer Wrestling. He revealed that only Triple H knew about the segment, and even he only found out about it on the day of the show:

“Nobody knew about it except, I asked Triple H that day. He did a double take, ‘What did you say?’ It’s business. That was my trademark. Life is all about, we live, we learn, we evolve and adapt. ‘That’s your trademark. Why do you want to do it?’ I said, ‘It’s time.’”

It Had To Be Done: R-Truth

R-Truth mentioned that he didn’t like the way his hair looked during his interview with Chris Van Vliet a couple months earlier. That’s when he first realized that he had to change his look:

“It had to be done to prepare me for where I want to be at mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally. It was time. I was going bald anyway [Laughs]. I was going bald. Now, we’re going to flip it, this is Ron Killings. R-Truth has been nice to y’all.”

The 53-year-old attacked John Cena after his return and the two had a rematch which ended in DQ. R-Truth started a feud with Aleister Black after this and he has also wrestled Dominik Mysterio on live events.