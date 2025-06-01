Wrestling World Reacts To R-Truth’s WWE Release

R-Truth has been released from WWE, a move that has shocked fans and talent alike given his longevity and popularity in the promotion. On X, fka Twitter, several wrestlers shared their reactions to Truth’s departure.

In all seriousness, this is literally so heartbreaking… Thank you Truth ? — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) June 1, 2025

I am heartbroken. It’s the nature of the beast; the part of business that no one likes but the bean counters. I love Ron the Truth Killings and I don’t care who knows it. WHAT A RUN! — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) June 1, 2025

You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc! — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) June 1, 2025

You’re the best! Hope we can run it back bro ?? — DONOVAN DIJAK (@DijakFYE) June 1, 2025

No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I’ve known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could. https://t.co/YBO8gaGEfN — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) June 1, 2025

Truth was widely respected by his peers in WWE, making his release all the more surprising to everyone. Outside of WWE, Truth has history competing for TNA Wrestling, where he held the NWA World Championship on two occasions.

Now, R-Truth’s future in the ring will come outside WWE. Where he goes next is unclear, but with between his in-ring ability, popularity with fans, and the high regard he is held in, he may not be a free agent for long.