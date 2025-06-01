Wrestling World Reacts To R-Truth’s WWE Release

R-Truth has been released from WWE, a move that has shocked fans and talent alike given his longevity and popularity in the promotion. On X, fka Twitter, several wrestlers shared their reactions to Truth’s departure.
Truth was widely respected by his peers in WWE, making his release all the more surprising to everyone. Outside of WWE, Truth has history competing for TNA Wrestling, where he held the NWA World Championship on two occasions.
Now, R-Truth’s future in the ring will come outside WWE. Where he goes next is unclear, but with between his in-ring ability, popularity with fans, and the high regard he is held in, he may not be a free agent for long.