R-Truth Returns at WWE Money in the Bank, Attacks John Cena

WWE Money in the Bank went off the air in stunning fashion with the shocking return of R-Truth. The show’s main event saw Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and Logan Paul battle World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in a deeply personal encounter.

Momentum swung back and forth between the two teams. When it looked like the heels would win, thanks to Cena using his title on Rhodes, a hooded individual attacked the ‘Unseen Seventeen.’ This masked man was revealed to be Truth and Rhodes would capitalize on his return to pin the man who beat him at WrestleMania 41.

Truth’s return comes after he revealed that he had been released from WWE. The decision to cut Truth was met with widespread criticism from fans and wrestlers alike. Many took issue with the release given Truth’s longevity and popularity within WWE.

Now, Truth is back, raising the question as to whether WWE listened to the backlash, or if this was the plan all along. Whatever the case, R-Truth is back and ready to battle the man he once considered his ‘childhood hero.’