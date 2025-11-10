Ralph Mosca, Former WWE Enhancement Talent, Passes Away at 55

Ralph Mosca, a former WWE enhancement talent known for his contributions to both national and Florida independent wrestling, has passed away at the age of 55. Mosca, who also wrestled under the name Ralph Lemieux, died on November 10, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances and championship victories.

During his career, Mosca was a notable presence in the early 1990s WWF scene, sharing the ring with wrestling legends such as Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Mike Rotunda, and The Headshrinkers. In addition to his time with WWF, Mosca was a prominent figure in Florida’s wrestling circuit. He became a staple in promotions like Full Impact Pro and American Combat Wrestling, where he clinched the ACW Heavyweight Title on four separate occasions. Notably, Mosca competed in his final match in July 2023, where he emerged victorious in a battle royal.

Reflecting on Mosca’s passing, fellow wrestler Fidel Sierra shared his heartfelt condolences on Facebook, saying, “Just want to say it’s a very sad day. Finding out Ralph Mosca passed away, a lot of great times together. We booked FUW together for a while and he would come by my bar, Crazy Dave’s Sports Bar. We always laughed together, had some crazy times. At the end of the day, I lost another brother in this pro wrestling business. Rest in peace, condolences to the family and friends from Fidel, Sierra, the Cuban, Assassian, and fantasy.”

Ralph Mosca’s impact on the wrestling world, particularly in Florida, is indelible. His contributions will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike as the wrestling community mourns the loss of a respected competitor and friend.