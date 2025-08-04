Randy Orton Expected To Push For Jelly Roll Theme Song

Following their successful partnership at SummerSlam this past weekend, a new report has revealed that musical artist Jelly Roll has approached Randy Orton about a potential music collaboration. The report suggests that fans could soon be hearing a new version of Orton’s iconic entrance theme.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE sources have indicated that Jelly Roll approached Randy Orton about the possibility of covering his famous “Voices” theme song. The report notes that Orton was “very receptive” to the idea, and that some within the company “expect that Orton will push for it to happen.”

The potential collaboration stems from the build to their tag team match at SummerSlam, during which Jelly Roll performed “Voices” on several occasions. The news is particularly interesting given that Orton has reportedly been very protective of his theme music in the past, having allegedly nixed a company attempt to change it in 2023.

The potential music collaboration comes after the duo’s high-profile tag team match on Night One of SummerSlam. Despite a hard-fought effort, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll were ultimately defeated by the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.