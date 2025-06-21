Randy Orton: Fans Singing My Song Means Eveything to Me

Whenever Randy Orton steps foot inside a WWE arena, fans can be heard singing along to his theme song ‘Voices.’ This is an idea that began during WWE’s events in Europe but has since crossed the pond to the United States.

Orton appeared at the WWE SummerSlam kick-off event, where fans once again sang his song. Though the fans struggled at times to remember some of the words, Orton made clear that having fans sing for him means a lot.

“I waited for a very long time for it to happen and it finally happened and you guys, when I come out and I hear, however many thousand people, trying to sing along to my song, when it gets to that chorus, oh my God! It makes my heart pick up, skips a beat, I love you guys for it. Thank you. Thank you! “I’m not just bulls****ing! Really, truly from the bottom of my heart, I mean that. I love you guys.”

Orton would spend 18 months out with an injury, and for a time, it sounded like he’d never make a return to the ring. Now, the Viper relishes ever note and chord he hears from the WWE Universe.