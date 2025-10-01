Randy Orton and IShowSpeed Hint at Upcoming WWE Collaboration

IShowSpeed and Randy Orton may be doing much more together very soon after the streamer nearly hit an RKO ‘outta nowhere.’ At his Speed Goes Pro launch event, Speed teased hitting Orton with the RKO, but the pair aughed and shared a hug.

Orton then hinted at future plans with the YouTube star, saying: “I guess we’re doing something in a couple of weeks, right?” Speed agreed and asked if Orton was ready for what’s next. When Orton replied that he was, Speed lit up and declared: “Of course, bro! Let’s do it, man.”

IShowSpeed tried pulling off an RKO on Randy Orton ?? pic.twitter.com/zzn6tgF57o — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1) October 1, 2025

What the pair have planned remains unclear, but they already share some WWE history. At WrestleMania 40 in April 2024, Orton dropped Speed with a highlight-reel RKO on top of the announce table during Logan Paul’s U.S. Title defense. While Paul retained that night, Orton’s spot with Speed became one of the weekend’s biggest talking points.

Speed’s last WWE appearance came at the 2025 Royal Rumble, where his interaction with Bron Breakker went viral. After the match, he vowed to return for the 2026 Rumble—but his next move with Orton seems set to happen much sooner than WWE’s Saudi Arabia PLE.

Speed’s cameos have quickly become a fan-favorite part of WWE programming. Whatever he and Orton have planned next, expect it to be a viral hit if Speed’s past WWE cameos are any indication.