Randy Orton Reveals The Most Rewarding Thing About Wrestling For Him

Randy Orton is a proud father.

Jelly Roll hosted an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday and invited The Viper as his guest. During the interview, the Singing Star asked Randy if any of his children are interested in following in his footsteps in the wrestling business.

Orton explained that his youngest daughter has become a fan after he got the audience to sing her happy birthday during a WWE show:

Gosh, I’ve got some older ones, some younger ones. I [am] a father of five. Three boys, two daughters. My youngest daughter Brooklyn. Funny story for you. We’re in Brooklyn, New York, at the Barclays Center. It was the day of her fifth birthday. So I have got my daughter, Brooklyn, in Brooklyn. After we went off the air, before those 20,000 people started to leave and go home. I was like, ‘Man, I gotta do this. She’ll never forget this if I bring her in the ring and have these people sing happy birthday to her,’ And that’s what I did.”

The Most Rewarding Thing: Randy Orton

Randy Orton then mentioned that her daughter joins her for shows every now and then. For him, seeing her reaction is the most rewarding thing about wrestling now:

“Oh, I’m telling you as a father, just to look on her face and she didn’t know what to think at the time. But now, I mean she’s eight and that little girl thinks she has fans all over the world. Every time she comes to a show, oh man. Getting the reactions from my kids. It’s probably the most rewarding thing about what I do. But seeing her little face, seeing her proud of her father sitting front row. Cheering for me, booing for whoever’s kicking my ass that night. Man, it just warms my heart.”

