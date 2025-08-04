Randy Orton On ‘WWE: Unreal’: “The Old School In Me Doesn’t Love It”

WWE veteran Randy Orton has weighed in on the new “WWE: Unreal” docuseries on Netflix, sharing his mixed feelings about the show’s unprecedented look behind the scenes and admitting that the “old school” part of him “doesn’t love it.”

Speaking on the Maggie and Perloff Show, “The Viper” explained his internal conflict with shows that pull back the curtain on the wrestling business. He noted that while he understands the need to evolve, a part of him misses the mystique.

“The old school in me doesn’t love it. But, I had to learn over the last few years especially, you gotta change with the times,” Orton said. “But, there’s a part of me that also misses just the magic. When I was a kid, the number one thing that people would ask my father and kids at school would ask me, ‘Is it real? Is it real?’”

Orton acknowledged that he understands the appeal of the docuseries for a modern audience that is curious about the inner workings of WWE. He said that while he doesn’t personally “love the idea,” he finds it “intriguing.”

“I think there’s a large amount of fans out there that are very curious and they want to know behind the scenes and how we do what we do and make it look so effortless,” he stated. “My job is to go out there in that ring and get you to kind of suspend your belief… and make you believe that what you’re seeing, that there’s real emotion behind it.”