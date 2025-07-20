Randy Orton To Break Long-Standing Record At WWE SummerSlam

Randy Orton will compete at WWE SummerSlam, and win, lose, or draw, the Legend Killer will walk away from the show as the holder of a new record. At the August PLE, Orton will team with Jelly Roll to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

By competing, Orton will have wrestled in 17 matches at SummerSlam, a new record for WWE. Currently, Orton shares the record number of 16 with The Undertaker, though that will change soon enough.

Orton’s has several noteworthy SummerSlam moments since his debut at the event inside the Elimination Chamber in 2003. The following year, Orton would win his first of several World Championships at the Biggest Party of the Summer. 2013 saw Orton cash in Money in the Bank on Daniel Bryan and 2016 saw the Viper left in a bloodied heap after being busted open by Brock Lesnar.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place as a two-night event on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Cardi B will serve as the host of the show.