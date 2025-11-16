Absent Ex-WWE Champion Advertised For SmackDown

A former WWE World Champion who has been missing from programming could be back on screens within a matter of weeks. On WWE.com, Randy Orton is being advertised for the December 5, edition of WWE SmackDown, set to take place from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Orton hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the October 3, episode of SmackDown. During that show, he teamed with Cody Rhodes to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. After the match, Reed flattened Orton with multiple Tsunamis, writing him off TV.

The Viper isn’t the only notable name being advertised for the November 5, episode of WWE SmackDown. According to WWE’s website, fans can also expect to see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn.

It’s worth stating that this advertisement does not guarantee Orton’s TV return. WWE often advertises appearances far in advance, meaning Orton may have been advertised before he was written off TV.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Randy Orton as fans eagerly await the return of the Legend Killer.