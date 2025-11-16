wwe smackdown logo
Absent Ex-WWE Champion Advertised For SmackDown

by Thomas Lowson

A former WWE World Champion who has been missing from programming could be back on screens within a matter of weeks. On WWE.com, Randy Orton is being advertised for the December 5, edition of WWE SmackDown, set to take place from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Potential Date for Randy Orton’s WWE Return Amid Television Absence Revealed

Orton hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the October 3, episode of SmackDown. During that show, he teamed with Cody Rhodes to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. After the match, Reed flattened Orton with multiple Tsunamis, writing him off TV.

The Viper isn’t the only notable name being advertised for the November 5, episode of WWE SmackDown. According to WWE’s website, fans can also expect to see Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn.

It’s worth stating that this advertisement does not guarantee Orton’s TV return. WWE often advertises appearances far in advance, meaning Orton may have been advertised before he was written off TV.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Randy Orton as fans eagerly await the return of the Legend Killer.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

