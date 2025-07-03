Randy Orton Updates His Son’s Wrestling Future

In a noteworthy reveal on ‘What’s Your Story?’ with Stephanie McMahon, WWE superstar Randy Orton shared exciting news about his youngest son venturing into wrestling.

“My youngest son started wrestling, wrestling tournaments. He’s a three-sport kid. He plays football, he wrestles, might play basketball this winter, but then he also does a few things with track. So he goes,” Orton described.

If Randy Orton’s son were to become a professional wrestler, he would be considered a fourth-generation wrestler, continuing the prestigious Orton family legacy in the wrestling world. This would place him among a rare lineage of multi-generational talent in professional wrestling.

There has been public interest and speculation about whether Randy Orton’s children might eventually follow in his footsteps. His wife has even stated that she would support their sons if they chose to pursue careers in wrestling.

The Orton family wrestling lineage includes Bob Orton Sr., Bob Orton Jr. and Barry Orton, and the ‘Legend Killer’ himself, Randy Orton.

The young Orton’s engagement in multiple sports suggests a versatile athletic future. Fans and athletes alike watch closely as another Orton might grace the squared circle one day.