Randy Orton Wants to Play Batman in the DCU

Randy Orton recently responded to a tweet from @ScreenTime asking, “Who do you think should play Batman in James Gunn’s DCU?” with a simple waving hand emoji—just enough to stir speculation among fans that the 14-time world champion may be interested in donning the iconic Batsuit.

While Orton didn’t confirm anything outright, his subtle reply adds him to the ongoing conversation about casting for one of DC’s most iconic roles. His name would join a growing list of WWE talent who’ve successfully crossed into major film franchises. John Cena earned praise for his role as Peacemaker in the DC Universe, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson starred as Black Adam. Over in the MCU, Dave Bautista has made a lasting impression as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Though nothing more than an emoji at this stage, Orton’s response has fans in both the wrestling and superhero communities curious about whether “The Viper” could be the next WWE star to make a big leap to the big screen.