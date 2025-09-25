Randy Orton’s Wife Slams WWE Over Superstar Being Snubbed From Major Shows

Randy Orton may be one of the biggest names in WWE history, but the former World Champion was absent from the recent Wrestlepalooza event. WWE’s debut show under its new deal with ESPN came and went without the Viper, continuing a trend of his absence from several high-profile occasions.

On Instagram, a frustrated fan pointed out how WWE has left Orton out of major milestones and events, including RAW’s 25th Anniversary, SmackDown’s 25th Anniversary, and RAW’s Netflix debut in January 2025. The fan described these omissions as “DISRESPECT AFTER DISRESPECT” toward the 14-time WWE World Champion.

This sentiment drew a response from Kim Orton, Randy’s wife, who shared similar frustrations about her husband being overlooked. Replying to the fan, Kim wrote, “You ain’t wrong.”

The subject of Orton’s limited presence was also discussed by his Evolution ally Ric Flair. Speaking with eScapist Magazine in September 2025, Flair said Orton was “really underutilized these days.” While unsure of the reason, Flair speculated that “maybe he’s made somebody mad along the way.”

Despite holding the record for the most WWE PLE matches, Orton’s appearances at major events have become increasingly rare. For now, the Viper remains on standby, waiting for WWE to give him another opportunity.