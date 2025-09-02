Rap Superstar Drake Calls Rhea Ripley His “Muse”

Drake has revealed that his social media feeds are filled with content of one of WWE’s top stars, Rhea Ripley. In a new interview, the rap superstar called the former Women’s World Champion his “muse.”

The revelation came during an appearance on Bobbi Althoff’s YouTube channel, a platform known for its candid and often humorous interviews with top celebrities. While discussing his Instagram account and what his “For You” page looks like, Drake made the surprising admission about the WWE superstar. The comment immediately caught the attention of the wrestling world.

“My FYP page is just all Rhea Ripley. She’s a wrestler. She’s like my muse [source of inspiration] but… I’m the opposite of probably everything that she likes in life,” Drake said.

This is not the first time the Grammy-winning artist has shown his appreciation for the WWE superstar. Earlier in 2025, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Drake had “liked” a mirror selfie that Ripley had posted on her Instagram account, a small social media interaction that sparked a great deal of buzz among the WWE Universe at the time.

Drake’s interest in the WWE product is not new. The Toronto native was in attendance for the 2025 Elimination Chamber premium live event, which was held in his home country of Canada.