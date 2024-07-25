Raquel Rodriguez Could Return To Active Roster Soon

Raquel Rodriguez could be back in action shortly.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez was removed from WWE’s internal roster due to health concerns. Now, reports state that the former NXT Women’s Champion, who has been absent for months could return soon. PWInsider has reported that there have been some talks of Raquel Rodriguez returning to the ring in the near future.

- Advertisement -

The Texas native has been away from in-ring action since the February 26 edition of Raw where she defeated Chelsea Green. Raquel Rodriguez is a former 3-time Women’s Tag Team Champion. She has won the titles twice with Liv Morgan and once with former WWE wrestler Aliyah. Rodriguez had also won the NXT Women’s title during her run on the developmental brand.

Raquel Rodriguez having health issues

Rodriguez had revealed that he was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. In January, the 33-year-old star opened up on the Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), having allergic reactions like hives, swelling, and respiratory difficulties. This led to her taking time off.

The journey is far from over. I finally got some answers as to what caused this but it’s going to be a while til I can get it fully under control.



I know one thing. I’m blessed to have an amazing support system. Family, friends, I love you all??



Keep pushing through the pain! pic.twitter.com/2fgSY2tLkb — Raquel (@RaquelWWE) February 21, 2024

Rodriguez had competed in the 2024 Women’s WWE Elimination Chamber. She had revealed that her Mast Cell Activation Syndrome was flaring up before the event but she still managed to compete alongside Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi. The match was ultimately won by ‘The Man.’