Raquel Rodriguez Discusses Liv Morgan’s Injury Changing WWE Plans

Raquel Rodriguez says Liv Morgan’s injury affected plans for not only the Evolution 2 PPV this week but whole women’s locker room.

One half of the current Women’s Tag Team Champions recently had an interview with Shak Wrestling to promote the All Women PPV. She talked about things such as Kevin Nash criticizing her work style, the growth of Judgment Day and more.

When asked about Liv Morgan’s injury and how it has affected the plans, Raquel Rodriguez claimed that the effect goes far beyond just the Evolution PPV:

“Her impact, it was bigger than just Evolution. Her getting injured and this impact that it’s had, not just on Judgment Day, not just on the Women’s Tag Team Titles, but on the entire women’s locker room is going even far past Evolution, you know?”

Lost My Right Hand: Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan injured her shoulder in a match against Kairi Sane during the June 16 episode of Raw last month. She was involved in a rivalry with Nikki Bella at the time, with the expectation of the two facing each other at Evolution 2. The feud was dropped after Morgan’s injury and Bella ended up competing in the battle royal at the PPV instead.

Talking about her absence from the road, Raquel Rodriguez said that she misses her partner every day. The Raw star noted how she and Morgan used to go everywhere together, and not having her around is tough for her:

“She is missed every single day, every single trip. I miss her so much because we used to travel every single — where we went together. We were staying together in the same hotels and now it feels like I’ve lost my right hand and my sister and so, I’m just trying to keep that communication within us still alive so that she knows that these are still here waiting for her when she comes back.”

Roxanne Perez has joined Judgment Day in the absence of Liv. She has been recognized as one-half of the tag team champions in place of Morgan and she has been defending the title with Rodriguez.