Raw Preview: CM Punk, Styles vs. Balor, SKY & Ripley vs. Perez & Giulia

Tonight’s WWE Raw broadcasts live on Netflix at 8/7c from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky (Tickets). The first Raw after WWE Backlash promises fallout from a dramatic weekend as WWE looks to set the tone for the summer.

WWE Raw Preview: May 12, 2025

AJ Styles vs. Finn Bálor

Two of Raw’s most decorated veterans reignite their rivalry in a match that could determine the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia

The Women’s World Champion IYO SKY gets backup from Rhea Ripley to take on the rising duo of Roxanne Perez and Giulia in a blockbuster tag team match.

Penta vs. Chad Gable

After being robbed of the Intercontinental Title at Backlash, Penta looks for revenge against Chad Gable (aka El Grande Americano) in a heated singles bout.

The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. American Made (The Creed Brothers)

Tag team supremacy is on the line as the experienced War Raiders battle the explosive Creed Brothers, with potential title implications for the winners.

CM Punk to Address WrestleMania Fallout

Following his shocking return and chaotic involvement last week, CM Punk will address the WWE Universe for the first time since Paul Heyman’s betrayal at WrestleMania 41. Expect fireworks as Punk sets his sights on the new power alliance of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Heyman.

Jey Uso Speaks

The World Heavyweight Champion will address the fallout from his controversial title defense against Logan Paul at Backlash and last week’s sneak attack by Paul after Raw went off the air. With their rematch set for Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, Uso’s response could shape the weeks ahead.

Also advertised to appear: Gunther, Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods.