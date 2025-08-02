Wrestling World Reacts To Surprise SummerSlam Ending

The wrestling world is in shock at the ending of SummerSlam.

The main event of night one of the WWE PLE featured Gunther defending his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk.

Punk managed to defeat the Ring General to win his first WWE championship in over a decade, after the defending champion got busted open from a spot.

The celebration didn’t last for long, however, as Seth Rollins showed up with his MITB briefcase. The architect who had been selling a knee injury in recent weeks, shed all signs of it and cashed in his contract on Punk to become the new champion.

Reactions To SummerSlam Ending

Multiple wrestling personalities reacted to this surprise turn of events after the show went off air. Becky Lynch posted a backstage video of herself reacting to her husband’s win and advised fans not to believe everything they read on the internet:

Don’t believe everything you see on the internet. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/RnjRDNRHoa — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 3, 2025

Matt Hardy sent out a hilarious tweet referencing Punk’s MITB cash-in on his brother Jeff Hardy at the 2009 Extreme Rules PPV. Matt thanked Rollins for avenging his brother after all these years:

UFC legend Daniel Cormier put Gunther over with a tweet. Rhea Ripley, who had done media with Punk through the week, also made an emotional post:

Drew McIntyre comments on CM Punk being cashed in on by Seth Rollins.



"Karma is a hell of a thing, tonight was the cherry on top. Congratulations Seth, you deserve it, and karma is indeed a bitch."#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/EzCyYmEWts — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) August 3, 2025

Nobody f’n talk to me… ? give it back to him! pic.twitter.com/LBPpZUtFqL — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) August 3, 2025