Reason Why Dolph Ziggler Returned to WWE Raw in a Big Spot

Dolph Ziggler is back and in a far bigger spot than many anticipated.

The July 11 episode of WWE Raw took place inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. The show featured the return of Brock Lesnar as well as a Raw Women’s Championship match between titleholder Bianca Belair and Carmella.

The show ended with a tag team match as United States Champion Bobby Lashley teamed with Riddle to take on Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory and Seth Rollins. Ziggler appeared and sat at ringside for the match.

He ended up playing a major factor in the finish.

Dolph Ziggler’s Role Explained

(via WWE)

Near the end of the match, Theory rolled up Riddle and attempted to use the ropes as leverage. Dolph shoved Theory’s feet off the ropes, signaling a face turn.

As Theory looked on in shock and anger, he turned around and was nailed with the RKO from Riddle and pinned.

After the match, Dolph got inside the ring and planted Theory with a Super Kick to end WWE Raw.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that WWE officials have put Dolph Ziggler in this big spot because the brass wants Theory to work with someone who has a ton of experience.

Dolph is a longtime veteran of the wrestling business, specifically the WWE style. Meltzer notes that WWE feels it would be beneficial for Theory to run the ropes with a guy like Dolph as much as he can as they try to build him as their next big superstar.

Dave also said that WWE hasn’t been afraid to book Theory to lose matches now as the feeling is that he won’t be negatively impacted by it due to their big plans for him down the road.