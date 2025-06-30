Reason For WWE Tag Team’s Absence Revealed

For fans wondering about the recent absence of the tag team of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, an update has been provided. The duo, known as New Catch Republic, have been missing from WWE television for over a month.

Speaking on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez addressed their status, revealing that both men are currently on the shelf with injuries.

“I can give everybody a scoop. I believe both Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne are injured,” Alvarez stated.

Dunne and Bate last competed in a WWE ring on the May 26th edition of WWE Main Event, where they defeated the team of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

At this time, the nature of their injuries and a potential timeline for their return to the ring are not known. We wish both Dunne and Bate a full and speedy recovery.