Real Reason Chelsea Green Missed Recent SmackDown Episode

Chelsea Green missed a recent episode of SmackDown because of an infection.

The former Women’s US Champion was originally scheduled to compete in a Queen of the Ring first-round match at the June 13 episode of SmackDown. During the show, however, Green facetimed General Manager Nick Aldis and claimed that she couldn’t find a suitable flight for the ‘one-horse town’ of Lexington, Kentucky.

Now a new report from Fightful Select has provided some update on this angle. They noted that the WWE Diva was originally willing to compete in the match despite a broken nose.

Chelsea Green, however, ended up with a sinus infection before the specific SmackDown episode. The former champion experienced hearing loss and had to be sent to the emergency room because of which she was pulled from the match.

Though the female star was able to get back on her feet quickly. She was back on TV the next week, and producers were complimentary of her quick turnaround.

Alba Fyre ended up replacing Green in the fatal four-way against Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and Candice LeRae at the show.

Bliss was victorious in this bout, and she went on to face Asuka in the semi-finals of the tournament. It was the Japanese star who advanced from there, and she will now face Jade Cargill in the finals at Night of Champions this Saturday.