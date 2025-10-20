Released Star Claims CM Punk’s WWE Return Canceled Main Roster Call-Up Plans

The shocking return of CM Punk to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 was a monumental moment for the company, but it also reportedly caused significant creative plans to be scrapped. According to Wolfgang of the NXT faction Gallus, his group was scheduled to be called up to the main roster and was slated for a storyline with Drew McIntyre, but those plans were abruptly canceled when CM Punk returned.

The revelation sheds new light on the ripple effect that a major signing can have on the rest of the roster, as creative directions are forced to shift to accommodate the new top star. Speaking on the “Mic Check with Mr. Anderson” podcast, Wolfgang revealed that Gallus was on the verge of their main roster debut, only to have the plans repeatedly delayed.

“We were ready for main roster, even when we got to NXT, it was good to get there and get involved but we were ready to go at the drop of a hat to main roster. And I know for a fact that we were scheduled to be there. We were like three weeks out, and then three weeks came and they said ‘it’s actually like three months’ and the phrase they used was the ‘can keeps getting kicked down the road’.”

Wolfgang also provided evidence for his claim, noting that Gallus was the only NXT act featured in the official event programs for major main roster shows, and they were positioned next to Drew McIntyre.

“If you go look at the 2023 Survivor Series program for the main roster, or the 2024 Royal Rumble, there’s no one else in NXT in that, except for Gallus. And we’re right next to a full page spread of Drew McIntyre.”

He then stated that he believes CM Punk’s return at that same Survivor Series event was the direct cause for the plans being changed, as the company’s creative focus immediately shifted.

“So I think there was a plan for us to join Drew McIntyre at some point, and then CM Punk showed up and the can kept getting kicked down the road and they didn’t need us anymore. And I think they got stuck. ‘This is what we’re doing, we’ll get to it at some point’. They never even considered how else we’re going to do it.”