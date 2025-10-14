Released Superstar Reveals His Post-WWE Ring Name

Just days after his surprising release from WWE, former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee has revealed the name he will be using for the next chapter of his career. The high-flying star has updated his social media profiles, reverting to his pre-WWE ring name, Dezmond Xavier.

The move is the first step for the 30-year-old as he enters the free agent market. It is a name that is well-known to fans of the independent circuit and TNA Wrestling, where he first made a name for himself as part of the popular Rascalz faction.

Lee was released from his WWE contract on Friday, October 10, along with several other NXT talents. His departure was the most shocking of the group, as he was one of the most decorated and popular stars in the history of the brand. During his time in WWE, he was a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion as part of the team MSK and went on to have a lengthy and acclaimed reign as the NXT North American Champion. His last televised match was on the July 29 episode of NXT, where he lost to Je’Von Evans.

Before signing with WWE in 2021, Lee competed as Dezmond Xavier, often shortened to Dez. His run in TNA Wrestling as a member of The Rascalz alongside Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz was successful. With his return to the Dezmond Xavier name, speculation has already begun about a potential reunion of the popular group.