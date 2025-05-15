Released WWE Star Announces New Ring Name

Recently released WWE NXT Superstar Jakara Jackson is embarking on a new chapter in her professional wrestling career, unveiling her new ring name as she prepares to enter the free-agent market. The performer will now be known as Mara Sadè.

Jackson announced the change by updating her name on her X social media profile. This move comes shortly after she confirmed earlier this week that she has no intention of retiring from wrestling following her WWE release. She has also come up with a new banner for her Twitter.

Jakara Jackson is now known as Mara Sadè? pic.twitter.com/Q8HJ3J1qyE — Finesse (@Finesse30000) May 15, 2025

Jackson was one of 17 WWE talents confirmed to have departed the company in early May 2025, among 11 stars from the NXT brand. Her release occurred alongside that of her former Meta-Four stablemate, Oro Mensah.

During her time in NXT, Jackson was a prominent member of the Meta-Four faction, showcasing her athletic abilities and charisma. Her adoption of the new ring name Mara Sadè signals a fresh start as she looks to make her mark on the independent wrestling scene and beyond. She is still waiting out her 30-day non-compete.