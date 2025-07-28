Released WWE Star Makes Independent Wrestling Return

Karl Fredericks, known to WWE fans as Eddy Thorpe, has officially made his return to the independent wrestling scene. During a multi-promotional event this past Saturday, Fredericks addressed the crowd, confirming his return and taking a shot at his former employers.

On July 26, at the DPW x Prestige x West Coast Pro “Cruel Summer” event in San Francisco, Fredericks appeared in the ring during an intermission. In a promo to the live crowd, he confirmed he was back on the independent scene and stated that he has “regained his love of pro-wrestling.”

Fredericks also made comments that appeared to be directed at his former “Eddy Thorpe” character in WWE NXT. He referenced the “cowboy” sitting in Orlando and declared that he is “not their Indian,” a clear reference to his previously stated critiques that the character leaned too heavily on his Native American heritage and lacked depth.

Fredericks was part of a round of WWE talent releases on May 2nd that included several other notable names. Since their departures, Braun Strowman has begun taking independent bookings, Shayna Baszler has reportedly returned to WWE in a backstage producer role, and Elayna Black (Cora Jade) has announced she is taking a break from wrestling. Fredericks is the latest from that group to make his next move in the wrestling world.