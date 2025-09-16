Released WWE Star Makes Surprise Return On NXT Homecoming

Shayna Baszler made a surprise appearance on tonight’s WWE NXT Homecoming special, confronting the tag team of Zaria and Sol Ruca in a backstage segment. Baszler was released from her WWE contract in May of this year and is currently a free agent. While it has been reported that she has been assisting with training at the WWE Performance Center, this marks her first on-screen appearance for the company since her departure, sparking immediate speculation about her future.

The segment took place as Zaria and Sol Ruca were arguing about a loss in a tag team match from last week’s episode. Baszler interrupted them and, in her signature intimidating style, told them to get their act together. She reminded them of her own history in NXT and on the main roster. Candice LeRae also appeared briefly during the segment.

Baszler’s return, even in a non-wrestling capacity, could signal a new role for the former champion as a mentor for the next generation of NXT talent, or it could be the first step towards an official in-ring comeback.