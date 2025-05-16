Released WWE Superstars Compete on EVOLVE

WWE made major cuts to its roster in May 2025, with both the main roster and those in WWE NXT being affected. While over a dozen Superstars are now facing a future outside WWE, some are still appearing on programming for now.

On the latest episode of WWE EVOLVE , Gallus (Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey) defeated Keanu Carver and Harlem Lewis. This is despite the fact that Gallus, which also includes Wolfgang, were released from WWE.

Later in the show, Javier Bernal was in action, despite also recently being released. Bernal debuted a new metalcore gimmick which consisted of headbanging and a mesh shirt, suggesting that there had been plans for a new gimmick before he was cut. This week’s WWE EVOLVE was taped in advance, explaining why talent are being used who are no longer part of WWE.

This isn’t the first time that Superstars have been presented after being given the pink slip. In 2024, Indi Hartwell competed on a pre-taped episode of SmackDown after being released. Hartwell has since signed with TNA Wrestling, and is open to a WWE return.

As for Gallus and Bernal, they will have to wait out a 30-day non-compete clause before they work elsewhere. With four talented individuals, it remains to be seen where they land next in the pro wrestling world.