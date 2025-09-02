Report: AJ Lee Set For WWE In-Ring Return At WrestlePalooza

A new report suggests that a major return to the WWE ring is on the horizon. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, former three-time Divas Champion AJ Lee is reportedly preparing for an in-ring comeback at the WWE WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 20. The return would mark her first match in more than ten years and would place her directly into one of the company’s top storylines.

The plan, according to the report, is for AJ Lee to team with her husband, CM Punk, in a mixed tag team match against the duo of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. This potential matchup is a direct follow-up to the controversial conclusion of the main event at this past weekend’s Clash in Paris event.

In that match, Becky Lynch interfered and delivered a low blow to CM Punk, which allowed Seth Rollins to score the victory and retain his championship. The angle immediately sparked speculation that it was designed to facilitate a return for AJ Lee to even the odds against Lynch.

If the match is finalized, it would be AJ Lee’s first since the March 30, 2015, episode of Monday Night RAW. After retiring from the ring, she has had limited involvement in the wrestling industry, most recently serving as an executive producer and commentator for WOW – Women of Wrestling from 2021 to 2023. It was also recently reported that her name has been discussed more frequently within WWE creative, with one higher-up reportedly unconcerned about her long layoff, citing CM Punk’s own successful return as a precedent.