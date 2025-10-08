REPORT: Santos Escobar Re-Signs With WWE

Santos Escobar has reportedly reached a new agreement to remain with WWE, just two days after his contract expired and he was believed to be a free agent. A new report from PWInsider has confirmed that the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is officially back with the company, reversing what many in the industry believed was a final departure.

The last-minute deal keeps one of the top luchadors in the world on the WWE roster after a brief but intense period of uncertainty about his future. The whirlwind situation began at midnight on Monday, October 6, when Escobar’s WWE contract officially expired. His profile on the company’s website was promptly moved to the alumni section, and he made a post on social media with the caption “Palante”—Spanish for “onward”—all of which strongly indicated his exit was complete.

His departure had been expected internally for some time, and speculation had already begun about a potential move to another major promotion like AEW. However, the new report states that in the final hours, a new agreement was reached. The deal reportedly came together after WWE addressed Escobar’s creative concerns and made him a “significantly higher” financial offer than any of their previous proposals.

During his time with WWE, Escobar unmasked, created the successful Legado Del Fantasma faction, and held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship for over 300 days. With a new contract now in place, his WWE career is set to enter its next chapter.