Report: Seth Rollins May Need Shoulder Surgery

A new report from PWInsider indicates that there is legitimate concern within WWE that World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins may have suffered a shoulder injury that could require surgery. The injury is believed to have occurred this past Saturday during his main event Champion vs. Champion match against Cody Rhodes at the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Australia.

Some within the company are reportedly taking a “wait and see” approach due to the elaborate fake knee injury angle that Rollins was a part of earlier this year, which has created a level of internal skepticism.

The injury is thought to have happened when Rollins landed awkwardly while performing a coast-to-coast dive on Rhodes. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, both Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez stated their belief that the injury is legitimate. Meltzer also revealed the long-term creative plans that could be completely derailed if Rollins is forced to the sidelines.

“Seth Rollins was tentatively scheduled to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania,” Meltzer stated. If Rollins does require surgery, it would not only likely force him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship, but it would also scrap a potential WrestleMania main event