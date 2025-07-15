Report: Travis Scott Was ‘Not A Quick Learner For The Business’

After helping John Cena win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, rapper Travis Scott has been conspicuously absent from WWE programming. A new report has now provided a potential reason for his disappearance, suggesting his wrestling training did not go as planned.

In a response to a fan on Twitter, the account TC WrestleVotes addressed the rumors about what happened to Travis Scott’s planned WWE storyline. The report claims that Scott’s progress in learning the in-ring aspect of the business was not going smoothly. “I heard he was ‘not a quick learner for the business,’” WrestleVotes wrote. The report added that Scott also skipped wrestling training sessions, which is why he was absent from last month’s Money in the Bank event where he was rumored to appear.

Travis Scott made a major splash at WrestleMania 41 when he interfered in the main event to help John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes. The moment went viral and was expected to lead to further appearances and a potential match for the rap icon as part of Cena’s farewell tour. However, Scott has not been seen or mentioned on WWE television since that night, leading to speculation that the company has quietly shelved its plans for him.

While Travis Scott’s future with the company remains uncertain, John Cena’s farewell tour as Undisputed WWE Champion continues. Cena is currently scheduled to defend his championship in a highly-anticipated rematch against Cody Rhodes at the SummerSlam premium live event on August 2nd and 3rd.