Report: WWE Has Interest In Signing The Righteous

The Righteous (Vinny and Dutch), could be on their way to WWE. A new report from Fightful Select indicates that the duo has informed independent promoters that they will be finishing up their current bookings in the coming months, a strong sign that they are heading to a big promotion.

According to the report, WWE has shown interest in the team, and a signing is considered “likely.” This news comes after the duo had a tryout with WWE in 2022. The Righteous were most recently a part of All Elite Wrestling, where they were associated with WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

They primarily competed on the AEW Collision and Ring of Honor brands. Their profiles were removed from the official AEW roster page in May of this year, with reports at the time confirming their departure from the company. Their last notable match in AEW was at the Final Battle pay-per-view, where they lost to the team of Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara in a double bullrope match.

Before their time in AEW, The Righteous were a staple of the Ring of Honor tag team division, where they held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships with their former partner, Bateman.