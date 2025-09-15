Rey & Dominik Mysterio Trade Barbs After Dom’s Historic AAA Championship Win

Dominik Mysterio is now pulling double duty as both the WWE Intercontinental Champion and the brand-new AAA Mega Champion — and his latest win has only escalated his feud with his legendary father, Rey Mysterio. Shortly after the event, Rey took to Instagram to remind his son that he wasn’t the first young Mysterio to hold multiple championships at once.



Dominik wasted no time firing back with trademark sarcasm, highlighting that his father never held the AAA Mega Championship.

“Good job son. Maybe one day you’ll be as great as me. Now post a pic of you holding the AAA Mega Championship ?”

Dominik’s victory at Worlds Collide saw him dethrone El Hijo del Vikingo to win the gold, much to the delight of the AAA crowd who are far from fond of Vikingo. After the match, Dominik had Rey place the title around his waist before ordering his father out of the ring.

This is Dominik Mysterio's world, and we're all just living in it ?@DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/5FVuVHtFzQ — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2025

This war of words is the latest development in the Rey-Dominik feud that has been simmering for over three years. Dominik turned on his father at WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 in Cardiff, Wales, following Rey and Edge’s win over the Judgment Day. Dominik would join the faction shortly after, where he remains a member to this day.

Now, with two championships around his waist, Dominik’s stock is at an all-time high. Meanwhile, Rey is inching closer to an in-ring return, and another clash between father and son feels inevitable.