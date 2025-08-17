Rey Mysterio Vows To Bring Alberto El Patron Back to WWE

Alberto El Patron will make a return to WWE, if Rey Mysterio has anything to say about it, despite the former World Champion’s bad blood within the Sports Entertainment giant. Appearing at WWExAAA Worlds Collide, Mysterio responded to the fans chanting for Alberto. In Spanish, the WWE Hall of Famer told the crowd “I’ll bring him, wait on me.”

Mysterio’s bold claim comes in spite of WWE’s attitude to El Patron. WWE reportedly never has plans to bring back Alberto, who was released in 2014 and 2016. At the time of the acquisition of AAA, WWE distanced itself from Alberto, then the AAA Mega Champion. WWE did not feature El Patron following the acquisition and quickly had him lose the title to El Hijo del Vikingo.

El Patron and Mysterio have an established past, as Rey was Alberto’s first opponent upon his WWE arrival in 2010. Now, fans can expect the pair to fight again in a WWE ring, if Mysterio has his way.