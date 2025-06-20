Rey Mysterio Explains Why He Has Never Turned Heel In WWE

Throughout his legendary, decades-long WWE career, Rey Mysterio has remained one of the company’s most beloved babyfaces. In a recent interview with WrestleZone, the WWE Hall of Famer explained why he has never had a full-blown heel persona, stating it would be “very hard” for him to get pushed to that edge.

“They (fans) would really have to, like, push me to the edge. I mean, even my wife says, like, ‘I never see you get mad at anyone but me. Like, why do you not fight? You don’t fight with anyone, but when you want to fight, you fight with me.’ So, I mean, it would be very hard for me to get pushed.”

Mysterio reflected on his time in WCW as part of the Filthy Animals faction, noting that was the closest he ever came to being a true heel character.

“I think the only time that I’ve been closest to becoming a heel, or I guess we were just having fun cuz that’s how we were, is Filthy Animals. That has been the closest, but overall, I just, uh, my personality, my demeanor is very laidback. So, I think it would be very hard.”

Mysterio is currently out of action with a torn abductor muscle and is not expected to return until August.