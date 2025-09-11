Rey Mysterio “Getting Closer” To WWE In-Ring Return

A positive update has emerged regarding the status of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. According to a new report from PWInsiderElite.com, the legendary luchador is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn groin and is getting closer to making his return to the ring.

Mysterio has been out of action for the past five months, leaving a significant void on the SmackDown roster. Mysterio is expected to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, next week as part of the final process to be medically cleared for his return to in-ring competition. While he has not yet been officially cleared, this step indicates that he is on the verge of being able to compete again.

Mysterio suffered the torn groin injury during the weekend of WrestleMania 41 back in April. He had previously stated in interviews that he was hoping to be back in the ring by last month, suggesting that the recovery from the difficult injury may have taken slightly longer than initially anticipated.

Before he was sidelined, Mysterio was embroiled in a heated and personal feud on Friday Night SmackDown against Santos Escobar and the Legado Del Fantasma faction. While he has been away, his son, Dominik Mysterio, has continued his successful run on Monday Night Raw as the reigning Intercontinental Champion.