Rey Mysterio Reveals Second Injury Suffered Ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio missed WrestleMania 41 due to a torn groin, keeping him from a much-anticipated showdown with El Grande Americano. Instead, the latter made his WrestleMania ‘debut’ by defeating Rey Fenix, mere weeks after the AEW alum’s arrival in WWE.

In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, conducted in promotion of Mysterio receiving the Legend Impact Award at the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Impact Awards Gala, Rey discussed his injury. The lucha icon shared that he wasn’t dealing with just one injury at the time, but two.

“I’m actually still recovering from the injury I suffered just before WrestleMania — a torn groin and a busted eardrum. But I still love what I do.”

Rey reflected on his career, which he says caught its “second wind” when Dominik became a fully-fledged Superstar in 2020. While it would be easy for a veteran talent like Rey to become jaded after decades of bumps and injury, Mysterio made clear that is not the case.

“Whether it’s from the last few years or going all the way back to when I first started training at age four, I still love this. I love watching my son grow in it.”

While questions remain as to when Rey Mysterio will return to the ring, one thing is clear: he still loves his job, injuries and all.