Former World Champion Makes Surprise Return On Raw

Rey Mysterio is back!

Dominik Mysterio was featured on this week’s episode of Raw from Rio Rancho Event Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, celebrating his successful Intercontinental Championship defense at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The 28-year-old reiterated what he’s been saying for a while, that he is the greatest IC champion as well as the greatest luchador of all time.

This remark is what prompted the return of Dom’s father, who warned his son against disrespecting the Lucha Libre culture. The segment turned physical after the two exchanged some more words. Rey Mysterio was able to get the upper hand in the end, delivering a 619 to Dirty Dom and sending him packing.

This was the first time the former World Champion had gotten physical in the ring since before WrestleMania 41 in April. His last match came at the April 18 episode of SmackDown, right before the Show of Shows.

Rey had made appearances for AAA in the meantime after the WWE acquisition. He inducted Konnan in the AAA Hall of Fame during the TripleMania XXXIII event in August and was forced to present Dom with the AAA Mega title at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas in September.

Mysterio was scheduled for a match against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41 before his injury and we’ll see if the company renews this rivalry now that the wrestling legend is back.