Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest Get Statue of Liberty Skull Tattoos for SummerSlam

WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, known collectively as the Judgment Day “Terror Twins,” celebrated their close bond ahead of this weekend’s SummerSlam 2025 premium live event in New York City by getting matching tattoos featuring a Statue of Liberty-inspired skull design.

Both Ripley, set to compete for the Women’s World Championship at MetLife Stadium, and Priest, who is in action on SmackDown, unveiled their new ink on social media, showcasing the unique artwork done by local NYC tattoo artists.