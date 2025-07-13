Watch: What Happened With Rhea Ripley After Evolution 2 Went Off Air

The two main eventers shared a moment after Evolution 2 went off air.

WWE presented the Evolution 2 PPV from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, this Sunday. The main event of the show featured Rhea Ripley challenging IYO SKY for the Women’s Championship.

Both women put on a great match, proving why they deserved to be the last bout in the card. The ending of the bout saw Ms. Money In The Bank Naomi pulling a Seth Rollins maneuver, and cashing in her contract while the championship match was still ongoing.

The triple threat match rules allowed her to use her briefcase as a weapon on SKY. After taking Ripley out by sending her crashing through the ring post, Naomi delivered a split-legged moonsault on the Women’s Champion for the pin.

What Happened After Evolution 2

Rhea Ripley showed respect to IYO SKY after Evolution 2pic.twitter.com/s30ODt34oY — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) July 14, 2025

The second Evolution PPV went off the air with Naomi celebrating her big victory up on the ramp, while SKY and Ripley remained in the ring.

After the broadcast of the main show ended, Rhea showed some respect towards her opponent. She shared a hug with IYO before both left the ring together.

This is Naomi’s first time winning the Women’s title in her decade-plus career in WWE. She previously had multiple runs with the women’s tag titles but had never held a singles title in the company.