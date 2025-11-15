Watch: What Happened With Rhea Ripley After SmackDown Went Off Air

Rhea Ripley made another appearance after SmackDown.

The main event of this week’s episode of the Blue Branded Show was Cody Rhodes defending his WWE title against Bronson Reed with Paul Heyman at ringside.

The match didn’t last for long as Bron Breaker & Logan Paul showed up to beat the WWE Champion down while he was looking to put Reed through the announce desk. The Usos were out next and the fight was fair for a short while.

This was until Drew McIntyre showed up to tip the scales in favor of the heels. After the Scottish Warrior helped take out the faces, he shook hands with Paul Heyman to confirm his place in WarGames and end the show.

What Happened After SmackDown

Rhodes, who took a claymore from McIntyre, was helped up by Jimmy Uso after the show went off air, and the trio then slowly left the ring. This wasn’t the end of the night, however, as IYO SKY then came out for a match against Roxanne Perez.

SKY was accompanied by her tag team partner, Rhea Ripley, while Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez was in Perez’s corner. The ending of this dark match saw Raquel trying to help her partner with a cheap shot to IYO.

Ripley threw her in the ring instead and then took Rodriguez out with a big clothesline. This distraction allowed SKY to regain control. She then won the match and celebrated with her partner to send the crowd home happy.