Rhea Ripley ‘Killed’ By Art The Clown In Dream Come True

Rhea Ripley has been brutally ‘killed’ by Art the Clown, in a dream come true for the former WWE Women’s World Champion. Appearing at Silver Scream Con, Ripley shared the stage with the star of the Terrifier film series, played in the films David Howard Thornton.

After some tensions between the two when Art grabbed Ripley’s Labubu toy, Ripley slapped Art, only to be slapped in return. This sent Ripley to the floor and a cleaver shot to the WWE Superstar finished her off. Individuals dressed as medical staff would carry away Ripley’s lifeless body

ART THE CLOWN GOT RHEA RIPLEY WTFFFF pic.twitter.com/7ycOGWMsj1 — k (@livinripley) September 14, 2025

But Ripley’s untimely demise didn’t stop her from taking to social media. Shortly after the convention stunt, the WWE Superstar posted on X to share her excitement about the moment, calling it a dream come true.

I may have just lived my dream ? Thank you @SilverScreamCon @ICENINEKILLS and EVERYBODY involved! ??? — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 14, 2025

Ripley has long been vocal about her love for the Terrifier franchise and its villain, Art the Clown. She has even expressed interest in being killed by Art in a future film. Recently, Ripley and Art collaborated on exclusive merchandise, with themed shirts available at Hot Topic.

Despite taking a cleaver to the head, fans won’t have to wait long to see Ripley again. She remains a key part of WWE Raw, where she’s been feuding with another face-painted demon — Asuka. Her appearance at Silver Scream Con is the latest reminder that Ripley’s popularity extends far beyond the wrestling ring.